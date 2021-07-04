Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 2:53PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Colorado Springs to near Peterson AFB to near
Security-Widefield. Movement was east at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Schriever AFB, Peterson AFB,
Falcon, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
