Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 2:53PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Colorado Springs to near Peterson AFB to near

Security-Widefield. Movement was east at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Schriever AFB, Peterson AFB,

Falcon, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.