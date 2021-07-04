Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 9:43PM MDT until July 4 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 943 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest

of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 20 miles south of Lamar, moving south at

30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Prowers and southeastern Bent Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.