Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 9:33PM MDT until July 4 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 933 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest

of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 18 miles southwest of Lamar, moving

southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Prowers and southeastern Bent Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.