Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 9:22PM MDT until July 4 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 922 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Lamar, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

west central Prowers and southeastern Bent Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.