Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 7:56PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 755 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Kenton, or 34 miles southwest of Springfield, moving south at 5

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.