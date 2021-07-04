Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 5:31PM MDT until July 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 530 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stonington,

or 7 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving southwest at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsh and Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.