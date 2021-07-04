Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 5:29PM MDT until July 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

West central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Walsenburg, or 19 miles east of Indian Creek on the southeastern

Spring Burn Scar, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aguilar.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.