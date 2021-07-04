Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 5:27PM MDT until July 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Wild Horse Point, or 38 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

west central Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.