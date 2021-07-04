Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 5:26PM MDT until July 4 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crowley, or

23 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rocky Ford, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs and Crowley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.