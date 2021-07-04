Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 5:16PM MDT until July 4 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 516 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest
of Ordway, or 31 miles northwest of La Junta, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Crowley County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.