Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 5:11PM MDT until July 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manzanola, or

22 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Manzanola and Olney Springs.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.