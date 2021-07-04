Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:59PM MDT until July 4 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest

of Ordway, or 33 miles northwest of La Junta, moving south at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Crowley County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.