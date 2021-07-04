Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:59PM MDT until July 4 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest
of Ordway, or 33 miles northwest of La Junta, moving south at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Crowley County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
