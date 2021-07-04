Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 2:53PM MDT until July 4 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain
are still possible with this thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Pueblo.