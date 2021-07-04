Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 2:53PM MDT until July 4 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain

are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Pueblo.