Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 2:44PM MDT until July 4 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 244 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern
Colorado Springs, moving east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and
Cimarron Hills.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.