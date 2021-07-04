Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 2:34PM MDT until July 4 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 234 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern
Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,
Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.