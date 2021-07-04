Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 2:26PM MDT until July 4 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 225 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern

Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,

Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.