Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 2:26PM MDT until July 4 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 300 PM MDT.
* At 225 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern
Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,
Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
