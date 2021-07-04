Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 5:42PM MDT until July 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that

produced heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar has moved south of

the area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell

over the western portion of the Junkins burn scar. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Junkins Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

County Road 165 near Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at

South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red

Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.