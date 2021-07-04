Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 4:57PM MDT until July 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Junkins Burn Scar in…

East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over western portions of the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Junkins Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

County Road 165 near Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at

South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red

Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.