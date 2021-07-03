Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:53PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles west of Kit Carson to 6 miles southeast
of Wild Horse Point. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Haswell and Arlington.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
