Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Kim, or 38 miles west of Springfield, moving south at

10 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las

Animas County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.