Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles north of Kim, or 38 miles west of Springfield, moving south at
10 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments