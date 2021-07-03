Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Florence, or 15 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at

10 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Canon City, Penrose and Wetmore.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.