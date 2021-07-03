Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Florence, or 15 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at
10 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Canon City, Penrose and Wetmore.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments