Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 11:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1113 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Coolidge to 14 miles

northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to 12 miles north of Pritchett.

Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.