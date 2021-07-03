Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 10:56PM MDT until July 3 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1056 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Two Buttes Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of Springfield, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.