Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 10:46PM MDT until July 3 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

North central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1115 PM MDT.

* At 1046 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles

northwest of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 23 miles northwest of

Springfield, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.