Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 716 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Trinidad. This storm was nearly stationary.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Las

Animas County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.