Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 716 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Trinidad. This storm was nearly stationary.
Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
