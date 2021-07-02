Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Segundo, or 24 miles southwest of Trinidad, moving
south at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Stonewall, Segundo and Weston.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
