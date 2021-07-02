Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Huerfano and southeastern Custer Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.