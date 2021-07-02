Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm was nearly
stationary.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Huerfano and southeastern Custer Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
Comments