Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:08PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 708 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Middle Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and North Abeyta Creek near

Highway 160.

While heavy rainfall has ended across southeast sections of the

Spring Burn scar, creeks will continue to run high until the water

has a chance to recede.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.