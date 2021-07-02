Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 6:17PM MDT until July 2 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Walsenburg.
High Flows are likely in Lake Meriam Ditch, Bear Creek and Cucharas
River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.