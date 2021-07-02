Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 6:01PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 601 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through the Middle Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and North Abeyta Creek near
Highway 160.
Debris flow has been noted in and along Middle Creek near CR 440 and
CR 442.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.