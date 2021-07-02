Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 5:52PM MDT until July 2 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Walsenburg.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
