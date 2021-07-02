Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 5:40PM MDT until July 2 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow

moving through the Pass Creek, Sangre De Cristo Creek, Dog Springs

Arroyo, and North Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern Spring Burn Scar

south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, northwestern Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.

This includes the following high risk locations…

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near

County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and Pass

Creek Road.

The heaviest rain is now falling on Dog Springs Arroyo and northeast

sections of the Spring Burn Scar.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.