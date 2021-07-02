Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 5:08PM MDT until July 2 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through the Pass Creek and Sangre De Cristo Creek. The debris
flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern Spring Burn Scar
south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, northwestern Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.
This includes the following high risk locations…
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and Pass
Creek Road.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.