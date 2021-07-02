Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 4:52PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring burn scar in…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and North Abeyta Creek near
Highway 160.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments