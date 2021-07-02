Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 4:52PM MDT until July 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Spring burn scar in…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and North Abeyta Creek near

Highway 160.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.