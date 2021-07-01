Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Tyrone to 15 miles
northeast of Gulnare to near Aguilar. Movement was southeast at 5
mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Aguilar and Tyrone.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments