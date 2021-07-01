Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Texas Creek, or 11 miles northeast of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Cotopaxi and Texas Creek.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.