Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Texas Creek, or 11 miles northeast of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Cotopaxi and Texas Creek.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
