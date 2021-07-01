Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Fountain, or 16 miles south of Colorado Springs.
This storm was nearly stationary.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Fountain.
Fort Carson.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
