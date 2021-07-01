Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 6:11PM MDT until July 1 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southwest
of Fowler, or 32 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Pueblo County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments