Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:43PM MDT until July 1 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northwest
of Delhi, or 34 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Pueblo County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.