Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:43PM MDT until July 1 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northwest

of Delhi, or 34 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Pueblo County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.