Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:41PM MDT until July 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of

Higbee, or 27 miles south of North La Junta, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.