Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:38PM MDT until July 1 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northwest

of Delhi, or 34 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Pueblo County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.