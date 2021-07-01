Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:35PM MDT until July 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 535 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of
Higbee, or 29 miles south of North La Junta, moving north at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
