Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:35PM MDT until July 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 535 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Higbee, or 29 miles south of North La Junta, moving north at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.