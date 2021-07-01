Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:25PM MDT until July 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of

Boone, or 26 miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Fowler, Olney Springs and Boone.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.