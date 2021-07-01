Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:17PM MDT until July 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boone, or 24

miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Fowler, Olney Springs, Boone and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.