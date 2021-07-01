Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 5:06PM MDT until July 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

East central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 506 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boone, or 21

miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Fowler, Olney Springs, Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.