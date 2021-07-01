Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 4:30PM MDT until July 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pueblo Depot,

or 10 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pueblo, Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.