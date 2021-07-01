Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 4:19PM MDT until July 1 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 419 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Pinon, or 10 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.