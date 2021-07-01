Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 3:47PM MDT until July 1 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 347 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinon, or 13

miles northeast of Pueblo, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.