Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 2:42PM MDT until July 1 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanover, or

22 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hanover.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.