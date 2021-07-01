Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 2:34PM MDT until July 1 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 234 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ellicott, or

25 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Yoder and Ellicott.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.